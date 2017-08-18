Marissa Sheva Leads Penn State To 3-1 Win Over No. 8 BYU

Marissa Sheva’s two-goal performance propelled Penn State women’s soccer to an emphatic 3-1 victory over No. 8 BYU Friday evening at Jeffrey Field.

How It Happened

Erica Dambach tabbed redshirt junior Rose Chandler as her starting goalkeeper, though Penn State’s 11th-year head coach said Tuesday she anticipates a rotation with sophomore Amanda Dennis this season. Sheva put the Nittany Lions on the board first, finishing a Charlotte Williams pass in the 10th minute to make it 1-0.

Freshmen Frankie Tagliaferri and Kerry Abello made their collegiate debuts in the 30th minute, subbing in for Sheva and senior forward Frannie Crouse. Midfielder Shea Moyer joined her classmates a few minutes later. Also of note, Emily Ogle appears to have won the job to replace Nikki Driesse as Penn State’s primary set-piece specialist.

The Cougars tied things up in the 58th minute, as freshman Cameron Tucker beat Chandler for her first career goal. However, it didn’t take long for Alina Ortega Jurado to provide an answer. She drilled a shot from the top of the box into the right netting to help Penn State retake the lead in the 62nd minute, then Sheva scored her second of the match three minutes later to give the Nittany Lions a 3-1 advantage — one they would carry to the final whistle.

Player Of The Match

Marissa Sheva | Junior | Midfielder

The Sellersville, Pa., native couldn’t have asked for a better night, connecting on both of her shots on goal.

What’s Next?

Penn State (1-0) returns to Jeffrey Field Sunday for a 1 p.m. non-conference match versus Hofstra.