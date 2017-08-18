Urban Meyer Admits Penn State Belonged In College Football Playoff

Urban Meyer made a surprising admission concerning Penn State’s snub from last year’s College Football Playoff. He said Thursday he believes the Nittany Lions deserved a spot in the four-team field.

Urban Meyer told me he understands Penn State's frustration from a year ago. "Should they have belonged in that playoff? Absolutely." — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) August 18, 2017

Of course, the Buckeyes were held scoreless for the first time under Meyer in a 31-0 shellacking at the hands of Clemson and Deshaun Watson in the national semifinal. Despite that lopsided Fiesta Bowl scoreboard and the fact that Penn State beat the scarlet and gray last fall, Ohio State came in at No. 2 spot in the preseason coaches’ poll.

James Franklin’s Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus Oct. 28 for a 3:30 showdown on FOX that should have huge Big Ten title game implications provided both teams navigate the first half of the season unscathed.

It’s unclear whether Meyer thought Penn State should have joined the Buckeyes in the playoff or traded places with them, but it’s an interesting statement nonetheless so close to kickoff of the 2017 season.

Though Ohio State will probably be favored in the Horseshoe this October, and rightfully so, a high-flying Nittany Lion offense featuring Saquon Barkley guarantees it’ll be one heck of a game.