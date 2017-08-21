IFC Releases Statement On New Greek Reform Details

Penn State released a statement Monday morning outlining further details of the university’s implementation plan for Greek life reform. The Interfraternity Council responded shortly thereafter, explaining optimism for the future of the Greek community.

“The information released this morning – while more detailed – is not new information,” the statement reads. “We continue to look forward to working with the University to better our community, especially as our leadership is serving on Greek life response team advisory committee. In addition, we have further developed our plan for the Interfraternity Council’s short-term and long-term goals, outlined here.”

New details include a $90 per semester Greek Tax for IFC and Panhel members, the relaunch of the Neighborhood Enforcement Alcohol Team (NEAT), and the hiring of eight full-time Student Affairs staffers specifically to monitor Greek regulations using spot checks of chapter house common areas.