‘Neighborhood Enforcement Alcohol Team’ To Relaunch As Part Of Greek Monitoring

The “Neighborhood Enforcement Alcohol Team” (NEAT) is making a comeback as part of the university’s announcement Monday about its Greek life regulation plan.

NEAT, organized by the Penn State and State College police departments, puts officers together in pairs to patrol on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, focusing on alcohol, noise, and other disorderly conduct incidents.

It also conducts pre-party checks and works with student auxiliary staff to provide extra security during its functioning nights.

This year, NEAT plans to partner with Penn State Police’s Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

NEAT began in 2010, but fizzled out in recent years as IFC officials conducted party checks. The return of NEAT is part of the university’s plan to control the misconduct process for Greek life, taking the responsibility out of the hands of IFC and Panhel.

The program starts Thursday, August 24.

Penn State also announced that it will hire eight full-time staff members to monitor Greek life with random compliance checks.