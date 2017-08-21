Penn State Hiring Eight Full-Time Staffers To Monitor Greek Life

Penn State released new details on the first day of classes about the university’s roll out plan for new Greek life sanctions, including expanding Student Affairs with 14 new full-time staff members — eight of which are dedicated to monitoring organizations via random checks for compliance.

As announced when the Board of Trustees approved the plan in June, responsibility for disciplining the Greek member organizations will now be in the hands of the university — starting today.

“We have quickly instituted an expanded series of strategies that defines a new relationship between the University and its Greek-letter organizations,” President Eric Barron said in a press release. “And this is just the beginning. We plan to continue to roll out measures and adjust as needed, with the Greek-Life Response Team and its advisory group evaluating each measure and recommending adaptations as necessary to promote and produce responsible behavior.”

Eight of the new staffers will be “dedicated to monitoring Greek-letter organizations via random checks to monitor compliance with university policies.” The university expects Greek organizations to allow these spot-checkers to enter any and all common areas in chapter houses. Anyone violating regulations will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

The social moratorium announced in the spring continues until all chapters complete required educational and risk-management programs. The moratorium will be lifted no earlier than November 1.