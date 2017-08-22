‘Kone’-Shaped Pizza Coming To Athletics Concessions

Kono Pizza will bring its ‘Kone’-shaped pizza to Penn State Athletics concessions starting this fall, including locations at Beaver Stadium, Pegula Ice Arena, and the Bryce Jordan Center.

“Kono’s Pizza’s revolutionary Kone style is a perfect portable meal choice and we are excited for this opportunity brought to us by one of our key franchises,” Kona Pizza co-founders David Ragosa and Carl Ruggiero said in a press release.

Kono currently operates locations at the King of Prussia Mall and Cherry Hill, NJ Mall in addition to a food truck in Philadelphia. Jason Frandi, manager of Business Development with Penn State sports properties, confirmed Kono’s campus locations to The Daily Collegian.

“We are excited to expand and grow, offering Kono Pizza to a new extended customer base tied to one of the nation’s top college athletic programs,” franchise owner Eric Ciancaglini said in a press release.

The pizza joint will be open in time for the football home opener against Akron on September 2, along with the first time ice cream from the Berkey Creamery will be sold at Beaver Stadium.