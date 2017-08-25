ESPN Ranks Penn State Fourth-Most Exciting Team In College Football

Penn State came in at No. 4 in ESPN’s Mark Schlabach’s rankings of the ten most exciting teams to watch in all of college football, only being surpassed by Clemson, USC, and Oklahoma State.

The rankings were based on five different factors named after various celebrities and public figures, ranging from the “Nicolas Cage” factor for teams with vocal leaders to the “Steve Spurrier” factor for teams who play at a quick tempo.

It’s easy to argue that stars Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley make up the most dynamic quarterback-tailback combination in the nation, but they are by no means the only two exciting players on the team. Tight end Mike Gesicki and receivers Saeed Blacknall and DaeSean Hamilton are just a few of the many weapons that McSorley has at his disposal.

Here’s another example of just how exciting the Nittany Lions can be.

Although both starting defensive ends from last season are no longer on the team, charismatic linebacker Jason Cabinda will lead the charge on defense and set the tone during games, whether it be through a devastating hit on a crossing tight end or through the pass rush.

Penn State begins its Big Ten title defense Sept. 2 versus Akron at noon on ABC.