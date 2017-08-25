Penn State Fitness Revamps Schedule With New Classes, Improved Goals

A new school year means a semester full of changes for Penn State Fitness. Students now have universal access to the Penn State fitness facilities with a valid student ID. But this wasn’t the only major change for the university’s fitness centers — Penn State Fitness also revamped its class schedule.

The organization introduced unique new classes to kick off the fall semester, including Aqua Boot Camp and INDO boarding. Classes will also include new equipment to challenge participants, including sand bags, battle ropes, agility ladders, and pilates rings.

Notably absent from the schedule, however, were the beloved Butts & Guts and Washboard Abs classes. But fear not, gym goers — these classes aren’t gone forever. They simply renamed the classes to represent a more body-positive journey. Jill Garrigan, Assistant Director of Campus Recreation for Fitness and Wellness, added more insight into the change.

“We have decided to change the names of those two classes to better reflect the goal of the class and the positive, holistic health theme of our classes,” Garrigan said. “The new names better reflect our previous and continuing focus on health and wellness rather than appearance and ‘narrowness.'”

Formerly known as Butts & Guts, Power-n-Core — or PNC — will follow the same format as the original class. For half the course, the participants can expect to train core areas such as parts of the back, pelvis, and midsection. The other half of students can train the lower half of their body in an effort to improve power, strength, and muscle endurance.

Washboard Abs lovers can now turn to “Pure Core” classes for all their abdominal toning needs.The new name aims to reflect a more realistic interpretation of the goals of the class. Classes will include a focus on strengthening abdominals, as well as back muscles and areas of the pelvis.

“We never mention anything about weight, shape, size, or ability in our classes as everyone has different strengths, abilities, and areas of need,” Garrigan said. “We prefer to focus on the positive holistic benefits of our offerings and to encourage all of the members of the university community to seek health and recreation in however they define it.”