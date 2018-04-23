How To Finish 55 Days Without Breaking The Bank

Ladies and gentleman this is not a drill: There are only a few days left of 55 Days of Cafe. To our brave participants who we lost along the way, we salute your effort, and to those who are still going, we are in awe of your commitment.

Every year, Cafe 210 West challenges its patrons to 55 Days of Cafe. Those who are courageous enough to participate are required to make at least one purchase from Cafe every day for 55 straight days, with exceptions being made only for Easter and graduation weekend. At the end, those who have managed to visit for all 55 days are invited to a private party at Cafe and have their name forever memorialized in the establishment on the 2018 55 Days of Cafe plaque.

Visiting Cafe for almost 2 months straight is not only a great way to harm your liver, but also a great to do some serious damage to your bank account. In the home stretch when funds are short, we calculated all the ways to finish 55 Days on a budget.

Happy Hour

It’s crucial to take advantage of the daily happy hour specials. Monday through Thursday, Cafe offers great deals that include half off drafts, mixed drinks, and starters. This means from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. if you ordering a vodka mixed drink you’ll only be charged $1.75 as opposed to the regular $3.50. On Friday, the happy hour time is bumped up and runs 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with half off drafts and mixed drinks, but not starters. Tea time is 10 p.m. to midnight and includes half off Cafe’s famous teas and all well liquor.

Daily Specials

If you can’t make it to happy hour but still want a great deal, Cafe offers a daily special that discounts drinks and food. Weekly specials are as follows:

Monday: Burger Basket for $2.50, Cafe Tea for $2.50, Coors Light bottles for $2

Tuesday: $1 off wings and any salad, 32oz Bacardi pitchers for $5, Sam Adams 24oz for $3.50

Wednesday: Pulled Pork Basket for $3.50, Absolut 32oz pitchers for $7, Bud Light bottles for $2.50

Thursday: $1 off wraps, Cafe Tea 32oz Pitcher for $4.59, Leinenkugel 240z draft for $3.50

Friday: Half Off Skillet Fries (6-8 p.m. only), $1 off all buffalo items

Saturday: Gourmet Burger Feature, Blue Moon 24oz draft for $3.50

Sunday: Buffalo Chicken Dip for $5, Troegs Perpetual I.P.A. 24oz draft for $3.50, Altos margarita for $3

Smirnoff Drink Of The Day

Smirnoff lovers rejoice! Every day for 55 Days, Cafe offers a special Smirnoff mixed drink for $3. If you’re looking to try some interesting mixtures or expand your Smirnoff palate, this is the way to go.

Order Non-Alcoholic Drinks

If you’re in a rush on your way to class and aren’t ready to chug, ordering a soda, iced tea, or coffee is $2.25. It provides a great alternative for those hangover mornings when the daily Smirnoff drink doesn’t seem so appetizing.

It might sound impossible at first, but take it from someone who has made it through dozens of days already — 55 Days of Cafe is not only doable, but a lot of fun.