PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

How To Finish 55 Days Without Breaking The Bank

By Caitlin Gailey
4/23/18 8:23 am

Ladies and gentleman this is not a drill: There are only a few days left of 55 Days of Cafe. To our brave participants who we lost along the way, we salute your effort, and to those who are still going, we are in awe of your commitment.

Every year, Cafe 210 West challenges its patrons to 55 Days of Cafe. Those who are courageous enough to participate are required to make at least one purchase from Cafe every day for 55 straight days, with exceptions being made only for Easter and graduation weekend. At the end, those who have managed to visit for all 55 days are invited to a private party at Cafe and have their name forever memorialized in the establishment on the 2018 55 Days of Cafe plaque.

Visiting Cafe for almost 2 months straight is not only a great way to harm your liver, but also a great to do some serious damage to your bank account. In the home stretch when funds are short, we calculated all the ways to finish 55 Days on a budget.

Happy Hour

It’s crucial to take advantage of the daily happy hour specials. Monday through Thursday, Cafe offers great deals that include half off drafts, mixed drinks, and starters. This means from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. if you ordering a vodka mixed drink you’ll only be charged $1.75 as opposed to the regular $3.50. On Friday, the happy hour time is bumped up and runs 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with half off drafts and mixed drinks, but not starters. Tea time is 10 p.m. to midnight and includes half off Cafe’s famous teas and all well liquor.

Daily Specials

If you can’t make it to happy hour but still want a great deal, Cafe offers a daily special that discounts drinks and food. Weekly specials are as follows:

  • Monday: Burger Basket for $2.50, Cafe Tea for $2.50, Coors Light bottles for $2
  • Tuesday: $1 off wings and any salad, 32oz Bacardi pitchers for $5, Sam Adams 24oz for $3.50
  • Wednesday: Pulled Pork Basket for $3.50, Absolut 32oz pitchers for $7, Bud Light bottles for $2.50
  • Thursday: $1 off wraps, Cafe Tea 32oz Pitcher for $4.59, Leinenkugel 240z draft for $3.50
  • Friday: Half Off Skillet Fries (6-8 p.m. only), $1 off all buffalo items
  • Saturday: Gourmet Burger Feature, Blue Moon 24oz draft for $3.50
  • Sunday: Buffalo Chicken Dip for $5, Troegs Perpetual I.P.A. 24oz draft for $3.50, Altos margarita for $3

Smirnoff Drink Of The Day

Smirnoff lovers rejoice! Every day for 55 Days, Cafe offers a special Smirnoff mixed drink for $3. If you’re looking to try some interesting mixtures or expand your Smirnoff palate, this is the way to go.

Order Non-Alcoholic Drinks

If you’re in a rush on your way to class and aren’t ready to chug, ordering a soda, iced tea, or coffee is $2.25. It provides a great alternative for those hangover mornings when the daily Smirnoff drink doesn’t seem so appetizing.

It might sound impossible at first, but take it from someone who has made it through dozens of days already — 55 Days of Cafe is not only doable, but a lot of fun.

About the Author

Caitlin Gailey

Senior from just outside the city of Brotherly Love. Yes, I am one of those Philly sports fans. I bleed blue and white and have since birth. Maybe someday you will see me on ESPN and then again maybe not. If you ever want to inflate my ego email me at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Caitlin

How Long Did THON Spectators Stand?

No matter how long you stayed, THON 2018 raised $10,151,663.93 for the kids, and that’s really something to be proud of.

[Photo Story] Final Four Hours Of THON 2018

Cancer Survivor Returns To BJC Floor As Dancer

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Men’s Gymnastics Sophomore Stephen Nedoroscik Crowned Pommel Horse National Champion

The sophomore claimed his second-straight pommel horse national championship.

Penn State Baseball’s Offense Better Suited For Football

Club Cross Country Hosts Not-Hoosier Half Marathon After Nationals Cancellation

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Falls To No. 10 Rutgers 11-8 In Piscataway

Spillane Has Been Effective For Men’s Lacrosse In Ament’s Absence

Student Life

We Want To See Your Decorated Graduation Caps

Your graduation cap is your chance to stand out in the crowd. We want to see how creative you got.

Club Cross Country Hosts Not-Hoosier Half Marathon After Nationals Cancellation

Lion’s Paw Medal Winner Roger Williams To Discuss New Book On Evan Pugh

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

The Grades Are In: How Blue-White Players To Watch Performed

Micah Parsons, Nick Tarburton, and Lamont Wade all did themselves well in new positions over the weekend, while Sean Clifford showed us what he’s capable of.

Dry Weather Expected For Blue-White Weekend

Predicted temperatures in the mid-50s and mostly cloudy skies should make for a pleasant (but more importantly, dry) Blue-White Weekend.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Oh, The People You See On A Nice Day In State College

Nice weather brings everyone out of their caves. Here are some of the types of people you may see if you step outside of yours.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend