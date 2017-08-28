Penn State Football Commits And Targets Square Off In High School Matchup

Penn State football fans may have had their eyes on one particular high school football game this past weekend.

Nittany Lion commits Shaquon Anderson-Butts and Isheem Young squared off in a war of the (Pennsylvania high school football) titans. Their respective schools, Harrisburg High School and Imhotep Charter, opened the season on Saturday as Harrisburg High came out victorious, 33-14.

Thousands of fans made it to Saturday’s game between two powers in the world of high school football. Imhotep Charter was the runner-up in the 2016 PIAA 4A Championship. Harrisburg High made it all the way to the 5A state championship game last season, but couldn’t overcome Archbishop Wood in the final.

Oh, and did we mention that Micah Parsons plays for Harrisburg High, as well?

Parsons, James Franklin’s top target and the fifth-ranked player in the nation according to 247 Sports, also took part in this clash over the weekend. Parsons racked up 35 rushing yards and lined up all over the field. He even took a hand-off 22 yards to the house:

OH yeah…. Harrisburg's @Micah_parsons23 with the TD run. Different angle .. pic.twitter.com/Dgct2wfBB8 — Coach Cleezy (@EdOBrienScout) August 26, 2017

Anderson-Butts had 3 catches for 59 yards, and pulled down an impressive touchdown grab:

Penn State commit @anderson_quon with the TD catch, beautiful throw by @Glock14_ pic.twitter.com/AujfPKgLhG — Coach Cleezy (@EdOBrienScout) August 26, 2017

The Harrisburg receiver has been recruiting Parsons hard and seems to be confident that Parsons will recommit to the Nittany Lions.

Even Isheem Young, the highly-touted Imhotep Charter safety from Philadelphia, admitted he made an effort to talk to Parsons after the game. PennLive.com reported Young said Parsons called him after the game to talk Penn State.

Harrisburg High has some representation on the current Penn State roster in Damion Barber, another defensive end. Barber was a four-star recruit and is entering his freshman season in Happy Valley. The push to land Parsons in Happy Valley has been intense for a while now, but so much Penn State around him can’t hurt.