Student Farm Club To Hold Second Annual Harvest Festival

Penn State’s Student Farm Club will host its second annual Harvest Festival to kick off the autumn season. The festival is Thursday, September 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend for anyone in the State College community.

The event will include live music, tours of the farm, and unique and tasty hors d’oeuvres like edible flowers. Attendees will also have the chance to meet Paul Shrivastava, the university’s chief sustainability officer and director of the Sustainability Institute.

You can RSVP for the festival online here to minimize food waste. The organization also recommends participants bring their own blankets and chairs to the event, as well as sturdy shoes for those who hope to go on a tour.

For those in need of transportation to the event, blue buses will depart at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. from the Agriculture Administration Building near the Berkey Creamery. A bike pool will also meet at the seating area between the Business Building and Forest Resources Building for a 5:10 p.m departure.

The Student Farm Club is a one-acre vegetable farm located near Big Hollow and Fox Hollow Roads. The organization aims to promote sustainability and agricultural awareness throughout the Penn State community. To learn more about the club and its mission, check out its official website.