Penn State WebAccess Currently Unavailable University-Wide

Update 2:28 p.m.: Penn State WebAccess came back online at 1:14 p.m. after being down for the majority of the day.

Original: Penn State WebAccess is currently unavailable throughout the entire university, beginning Wednesday morning around 10:05. This prevents users from accessing the programs they use on a daily basis at Penn State, including Webmail, Canvas, and everyone’s favorite student information system — LionPATH.

When users try to log in to Canvas, the following message appears:

Penn State’s Information Technology Services released the following alert on its website Wednesday morning, about an hour after users started experiencing issues with WebAccess:

As of 10:05am, students, faculty and staff members are experiencing issues connecting to websites behind Penn State WebAccess, the University’s online authentication system that protects WebMail, LionPATH, Canvas, the Employee Self-Service Information (ESSIC), and more. Penn State IT staff are aware of and are working diligently to rectify the issue. We will post updates as they become available.

We’ll provide updates on this as more information from Information Technology Services becomes available. In the meantime, good luck with today’s classes when you can’t access Canvas.