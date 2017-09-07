$20 Fast Pass Can Skip You To The Front Of The Phyrst Or Champs Line

Line Leap Tickets is officially launching in State College, starting with downtown bars The Phyrst and Champ’s. If you’ve ever visited to Disney World, the Line Leap system works a lot like the fast passes that allow you to skip to the front of ride lines — but for bars.

The Line Leap pass costs $20 per person, which could be steep since that doesn’t include the bar’s cover for the night. But on a football weekend when the line is hours long, it could be worth it, especially if you’re trying to meet up with someone who’s in town for the weekend and is already inside.

All you need to do is show your confirmation email — which is probably already on your phone — to the bouncer at the front of the line to prove you purchased a pass.

The website seems pretty straightforward, with the following directions: