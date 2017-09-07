You are at:»»Accident Outside The Creamery Closes Section Of Curtin Road

Accident Outside The Creamery Closes Section Of Curtin Road

News, Penn State

Update, 2:21 p.m.  Penn State sent out an alert that the road is now open.

Update, 1:30 p.m. — Penn State police said that a student was struck by an oncoming vehicle around 12:20 p.m.

Original Story

Penn State sent out an alert message at 12:49 p.m. Thursday announcing an accident outside the Berkey Creamery on Curtin Rd. A section of Curtin Road is currently closed between Bigler and Shortlidge; it’s unknown at this time when police will be able to re-open the road to general traffic.

Traffic at Bigler Road is currently being re-routed down Park Avenue and back to Curtin Road at Shorlidge Road.

We’ll provide additional updates on this story as more information becomes available.

