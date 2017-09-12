Penn State Alum Jordan Hill Coaches Alma Mater Steel-High While On NFL Injured Reserve

By Nathaniel Pinskey

After the Detroit Lions placed him on injured reserve for an injured bicep prior to the start of the season, former Penn State defensive lineman Jordan Hill returns this year to the state where he originally made his name.

Hill will help coach his alma mater, Steel-High near Harrisburg. He was a four-year letterman for the Steamrollers, earning MaxPreps small school All-American status and leading them to an undefeated, state championship-winning season during his senior year. He comes back to where it all began as a mentor for the team’s defensive line.

Hill moved on to play for the Nittany Lions as a three-star recruit from 2009-2012, contributing a total of 123 total tackles in his junior and senior year along with eight sacks. After finishing his career at Penn State, The first team All-Big Ten senior was selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks and ultimately won a championship ring in Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Detroit Lions signed Hill this past March before placing him on injured reserved in August for the torn bicep. He frequently comes back to Steelton to work out with the high school’s players during his offseason and will continue to rehab in hopes of returning to the NFL next season.

(H/T: PennLive)