Safety Troy Apke Drafted By Washington Redskins With 109th Pick In NFL Draft

Penn State football alumnus Troy Apke was selected by the Washington Redskin in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. The four-year letterman earned honorable mention All-Big Ten following his senior season, in which he started 12 games at safety.

Apke burst onto draft boards following his incredible combine showing. Deion Sanders showed his surprise and excitement following Apke’s 4.34 40-yard dash.

Apke tallied 109 tackles and two interceptions during his time in Happy Valley, including 54 tackles in his only year as a starter. After his strong senior season with the Nittany Lions, Apke went on to be named the MVP of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The Redskins’ secondary is led by DJ Swearinger and Apke may have an opportunity to earn some playing time amid a relatively thin safety unit. He joins a strong Redskins defense that ranked No. 12 in the league last year in yards allowed.

Best of luck at the next level, Troy!

