Penn State Men’s Gymnastics Sophomore Stephen Nedoroscik Crowned Pommel Horse National Champion

Sophomore Stephen Nedoroscik claimed his second-straight individual NCAA National Championship over the weekend in Chicago. Nedoroscik received a 14.666 score on the pommel horse to take the first-place spot.



Stephen Nedoroscik is your 2017 AND 2018 Pommel Horse National Champion! pic.twitter.com/GbIAUtTxPA — Penn State Men’s Gymnastics (@PennStateMGYM) April 22, 2018

“It feels unbelievable,” Nedoroscik said in a release. “I did not think that I was going to be able to do it again, but I did. This year felt so much better when I won because I got to do it alongside my brothers.”

Nedoroscik is the eleventh Penn State gymnast to win multiple NCAA titles, the first since 2004 and 2005 when Luis Vargas won the NCAA all-around title.

Penn State finished sixth as a team at the Championships, less than 13 points behind national champion Oklahoma.

“It was a challenging night tonight at the national championship,” head coach Randy Jepson said in a release. “We fell a little below our expectations but I am really proud of how some of our guys pulled it up and got it done…“The crazy thing is that we only lose one routine going into next year, so the future is bright but we will have to go earn it next year.”