PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State Men’s Gymnastics Sophomore Stephen Nedoroscik Crowned Pommel Horse National Champion

By Nathaniel Pinskey
4/23/18 9:03 am

Sophomore Stephen Nedoroscik claimed his second-straight individual NCAA National Championship over the weekend in Chicago. Nedoroscik received a 14.666 score on the pommel horse to take the first-place spot.

“It feels unbelievable,” Nedoroscik said in a release. “I did not think that I was going to be able to do it again, but I did. This year felt so much better when I won because I got to do it alongside my brothers.”

Nedoroscik is the eleventh Penn State gymnast to win multiple NCAA titles, the first since 2004 and 2005 when Luis Vargas won the NCAA all-around title.

Penn State finished sixth as a team at the Championships, less than 13 points behind national champion Oklahoma.

“It was a challenging night tonight at the national championship,” head coach Randy Jepson said in a release. “We fell a little below our expectations but I am really proud of how some of our guys pulled it up and got it done…“The crazy thing is that we only lose one routine going into next year, so the future is bright but we will have to go earn it next year.”

About the Author

Nathaniel Pinskey

Nathaniel is only filling this out because he was forced to. He prefers to be called Nathaniel, but it always turns into Nate or Nathan. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow him on Twitter (@nlpinskey3896) even though he doesn't tweet.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Baseball’s Offense Better Suited For Football

Mac Hippenhammer’s two trips to the end zone on Saturday proved that he can excel where his Diamond Lions teammates have failed this season: scoring.

Club Cross Country Hosts Not-Hoosier Half Marathon After Nationals Cancellation

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Falls To No. 10 Rutgers 11-8 In Piscataway

Spillane Has Been Effective For Men’s Lacrosse In Ament’s Absence

Big Ten Announces 2018-2019 In-Conference Hoops Matchups

Student Life

We Want To See Your Decorated Graduation Caps

Your graduation cap is your chance to stand out in the crowd. We want to see how creative you got.

Club Cross Country Hosts Not-Hoosier Half Marathon After Nationals Cancellation

Lion’s Paw Medal Winner Roger Williams To Discuss New Book On Evan Pugh

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

The Grades Are In: How Blue-White Players To Watch Performed

Micah Parsons, Nick Tarburton, and Lamont Wade all did themselves well in new positions over the weekend, while Sean Clifford showed us what he’s capable of.

How To Finish 55 Days Without Breaking The Bank

Visiting Cafe for almost 2 months straight is not only a great way to harm your liver, but also a great to do some serious damage to your bank account. At the end of the semester, funds are short, so we calculated all the ways to finish 55 Days on a budget.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Oh, The People You See On A Nice Day In State College

Nice weather brings everyone out of their caves. Here are some of the types of people you may see if you step outside of yours.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend