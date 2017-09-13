You are at:»»»[Photo Story] Peace, Love, And Little Donuts Brings Groovy Flavor To Happy Valley

Peace, Love, and Little Donuts of State College opened this August on East Calder Way around the corner from Sharkies.

The Pittsburgh-signature doughnut shop brings a little local flavor to Penn State, so we tried out the new downtown option and documented it along the way:

Peace, Love, and Little Donuts takes over the empty storefront at 421 E. Calder Way.

The new downtown State College store is one of 30 locations of the beloved doughnut shop, which was founded in 2009.

There’s a wide variety of doughnuts to choose from, with different sugars, frostings, and toppings.

Customers can watch the fresh doughnuts being made each day.

Along with your assortment of doughnuts, you can grab different coffees, teas, and juices.

Peace, Love, and Little Donuts, which is modeled after 1970s doughnut shops, advertises itself as the “grooviest donut shop this side of the Milky Way.”

On its Facebook page, the store said it’s excited to bring its doughnuts to “Hippie Valley.”

It’s open seven days a week, starting at 7 a.m. every day but Sunday.

Photo By: Shawn McGinnis
