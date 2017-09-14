Board Of Trustees Strips Gary Schultz Name From Child Care Center

The Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business, and Capital Planning unanimously voted to strip the Child Care Center at Hort Woods of its Gary Schultz name, simply renaming it “The Child Care Center at Hort Woods.”

The center was originally dedicated to Schultz on September 23, 2011 — just six weeks before Schultz was charged for mishandling a report about Jerry Sandusky’s sexual misconduct.

The board was supposed to consider a formal name change in 2012 after the release of the Freeh report. However, Schultz’s attorney asked the Board to delay its decision until after Schultz went to trial.

Schultz pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of child endangerment in May prior to former president Graham Spanier’s trial. He was later sentenced to serve two months in jail and an additional 4-21 months under house arrest. Schultz is also facing a $5,000 fine and 200 hours of community service to perform.

Schultz began serving his sentence in the Centre County Correctional Facility on July 15, but his incarceration appears to have ended a few days early as records show he was paroled on September 7.

The name change is pending approval of the full Board of Trustees in its meeting Friday afternoon, but it’s expected the Board will approve the change without objection.