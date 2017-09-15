‘No Promises’ But Cheat Codes Announced A Tour Stop In State College For Homecoming Week

Cheat Codes, a band best known for its track “No Promises” featuring Demi Lovato, announced a stop in State College presumably to kick off Homecoming week on Sunday, November 5. According to the group’s website, the concert will start a 7 p.m. on Pollock Road.

The group announced the performance Wednesday online along with other tour dates around the country.

Cheat Codes is a DJ trio comprised of Trevor Dahl, Kevin Ford, and Matthew Russell and based in Los Angeles. The group formed in 2014 and is also noted for its 2016 single “Sex” which samples the chorus from Salt N Pepa’s iconic “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

Last year’s Kanye West concert was considered the Homecoming concert, despite taking place at the Bryce Jordan Center instead of Rec Hall or the HUB like previous Homecoming concerts. Usually a collaboration between Homecoming and the Student Programming Association, the Homecoming concert feels more organic at a student-centric location…even if we might need to wear our parkas to see the concert outdoors in November.

Homecoming hasn’t officially announced the concert, but the Homecoming website shows “Homecoming Concert” slated on its events schedule for Sunday, November 5. Coincidence? We think not.