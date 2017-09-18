Penn State Alumnus Don Roy King Brings Home Seventh Emmy For ‘SNL’ Directing

Penn State alumnus Don Roy King brought home an Emmy Sunday night in Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for directing “Saturday Night Live”. This is King’s seventh Emmy since becoming director of the iconic show in 2006.

King graduated from Penn State in 1969 with a liberal arts degree and was selected last fall to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor alumni can earn from the university.

The victory marked King superior over several nominated directors, including Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner of “Drunk History”, Andy Fisher of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Paul Pennolino of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, and Jim Hoskinson of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

According to the Los Angeles Times, King took only one question in the press room following his win.

Why is comedy so important in the current fraught political climate?

“I have been proud of the show…which I think is designed to make people laugh. But this year it felt different, more important, like we were holding people accountable, doing some healing,” he said.

“It felt like we were soothing some frayed nerves, and for that reason it felt even more important…more cutting-edge and valuable.”