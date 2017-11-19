Penn State Women’s Soccer Advances To Elite Eight, Beats West Virginia 3-1

Penn State women’s soccer advanced to the Elite Eight thanks to an impressive 3-1 win over West Virginia Sunday in Morgantown.

Erica Dambach’s Nittany Lions went down 1-0 but rallied past the No. 2 seed Mountaineers with three unanswered goals.

How It Happened

Junior forward Sh’nia Gordon continued her strong play against Penn State, scoring the match’s first goal just like when these teams met on Sept. 2 in a 2-1 West Virginia victory. Five minutes after Gordon’s strike in the 34th, junior midfielder Alina Ortega Jurado provided the equalizer on an assist from Emily Ogle. Ortega Jurado also scored the first goal in Penn State’s 2-0 win over Wake Forest in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Nittany Lions soon took their first lead of the game as Elizabeth Ball corralled another Ogle pass and beat goalkeeper Rylee Foster to make it 2-1 in the 43rd. Ball would add her name to the stat sheet once more, finding Frannie Crouse with a beautiful through ball in the 55th that the senior forward buried inside the left post.

Player Of The Match

Elizabeth Ball | Senior | Defender

The Richmond, Va., native stepped up when her teammates needed her most.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (15-4-4) travel to Palo Alto to face No. 1 seed Stanford (21-1-0) Friday at 5 p.m. ET with a trip to the College Cup on the line.