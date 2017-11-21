Penn State Stays Put At No. 10 In Latest CFP Ranking

The latest installment of the College Football Playoff ranking has the Nittany Lions holding their spot at No. 10 after a weekend where every team in the top ten won, including Penn State, which beat Nebraska 56-44.

Penn State remains the third highest ranked Big Ten team behind No. 9 Ohio State and No. 5 Wisconsin. With each passing week, the College Football Playoff pipe dream seems less and less likely, but a New Year’s Six Bowl is still within reach.

Penn State moved up to No. 12 in this week’s AP Top-25 poll.

The Nittany Lions will finish their regular season slate Saturday at Maryland as they seek their second straight 10-2 regular season.