Play Penn State-Themed Family Feud

As we embark on the third month of the Great Quarantine of 2020, Zoom happy hours with friends have become the norm for staying in touch.

Unfortunately, you don’t have a whole lot of exciting topics to talk about these days, so these catch-ups typically include games like trivia to help pass the time. Now that you’ve probably exhausted your options for virtual games (You can play only so much Kahoot.), we thought we’d offer another way to make the most of your socially distant hangouts.

With input from our followers on Instagram, Onward State created a Penn State-themed Family Feud game to remind everyone of a place we’d all rather be and give you something to do with your friends other than compare banana bread recipes.

To play, you’ll need to split your group up into two teams and have one mustachioed friend play the role of Steve Harvey. This person can download the PowerPoint we’ve attached via Google Drive, share his/her screen, and ask players to name some of their favorite people, places, and things in State College. In Presenter Mode, your resident Steve Harvey will be able to view all survey entries and click each one as players guess it to earn points for their team, which the file tallies automatically.

We modified the game a little bit for simplicity’s sake, so there’s no Fast Money round and you aren’t playing to be the first to 500. Instead, we have nine categories for you to cycle through and try to rack up as many points as possible. You’ll also need to use a buzzer app (We recommend this one) to signal in your response at the start of a turn. The file, which was created with the help of a very useful template, includes more detailed instructions about how to make the game run smoothly and as close to the real thing as possible.

And if you want a Penn State-themed version of the iconic theme song, play this in the background, courtesy of the one and only Blue Band:

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

