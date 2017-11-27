Rumor Mill: Mississippi State Wants Moorhead

Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen wants Moorhead, according to a new report from USA Today Sports. Truth be told, who doesn’t?

Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is reportedly “in the mix” for Mississippi State’s head football coaching position, which is vacant after the Florida Gators hired Dan Mullen away from Mississippi State this week. The Gators “mutually agreed to part ways” with Jim McElwain earlier this season after a 42-7 blowout loss at the hands of Georgia.

SOURCES: A new name has emerged in the Mississippi State search. Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is in the mix, @usatodaysports has learned. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 28, 2017

Other coaches said to be on the “hot list” for the position include Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, UAB head coach Bill Clark, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Troy head coach Neal Brown, Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo, Toledo head coach Jason Candle, Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Ryan Day, and SMU head coach Chad Morris. So you could say it’s anyone’s ball game (pun absolutely intended) at this point.

Penn State hired Moorhead, who was then head coach at Fordham, at the end of the 2015 season. He inherited an offense averaging 23.2 points per game in 2015 and turned it around to average 37.6 and 41.6 points per game, respectively, during the first two seasons of his tenure. Nittany Lions fans revel in Moorhead’s creative playcalling, though he’s been criticized recently for decisions in Penn State’s only two losses this season.

This isn’t the first head coaching opening interested in Moorhead, and it certainly won’t be the last. After last season, reports said Moorhead turned down the possibility of coaching at Minnesota.

Moorhead told Sports Illustrated in September he’s “not in a hurry” to accept a head coach position. But with a coaching shake-up in some of the nation’s top programs, only time will tell Moorhead’s fate.