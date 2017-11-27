The Only Cyber Monday Deal That Matters: Half Off Your Alumni Association Life Membership

While Penn State students sit in class Monday, many public school students (including those in the State College School District) will have the day off to honor what can only be described as the most Central Pennsylvania holiday in existence: the first day of buck. That is, it’s the first day of regular hunting season for deer with antlers in Pennsylvania.

We’re told it’s also Cyber Monday, or a designated holiday for folks who are over the whole “Black Friday” thing to shop online in their pajamas for just-as-cheap deals. Just when you thought this couldn’t get any better, the Penn State Alumni Association once again outdoes itself with an offer you basically can’t refuse.

A lifetime membership typically costs $700 for an individual and $850 for a joint membership. On Cyber Monday, however, the Alumni Association is splitting things in half to make it easier for all Penn State grads to become a part of the tradition.

Until 11:59 p.m. Monday, November 27, both individual and joint lifetime memberships are half off, meaning you can join the Alumni Association for only $350, or $425 with somebody else. Current undergrads can take advantage of the deal as well, and their Alumni Association membership will activate as soon as they graduate.

You can apply for the Alumni Association at the discounted membership rate here. In the spirit of the holiday season, you’ll also have the option to purchase a life membership as a gift by selecting the option at the top of the page.