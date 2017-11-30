Running Backs Coach Charles Huff Reportedly To Join Joe Moorhead’s Bulldog Staff

Running backs coach, Charles Huff, will be joining Joe Moorhead’s staff at Mississippi State as a co-offensive coordinator, according to The Athletic reporter Chris Vannini.

Per source, Penn State RB coach Charles Huff will join Joe Moorhead's staff at Mississippi State as a co-OC. https://t.co/q42HqxzatJ — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 30, 2017

Huff spent the last four years on Coach Franklin’s staff as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator. Huff was a member of James Franklin’s 2011 staff at Vanderbilt as the offensive quality control coach and they worked together at Maryland in 2009, when Huff was the assistant offensive line coach.

Huff has been instrumental in getting the most out of Saquon Barkley since he came on campus, but also coached kickers Tyler Davis and Sam Ficken to All-Big Ten Honors and punter Blake Gillikin.

Joe Moorhead, who was officially named the new head coach of Mississippi State after two successful seasons as Penn State’s offensive coordinator, helped transform Penn State’s offense along with Huff, who helped take the running game and special teams to new heights.

Finding a pair to replace this duo of assistants will be a tough task heading into the offseason for James Franklin and Co.