Overheard On Twitter: Recruits And Players React To Isheem Young Arrest

Penn State four-star safety Isheem Young was taken into custody on Friday — charged and arraigned on counts of robbery, conspiracy, firearms violations, among other offenses.

Young, an Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia) star who committed to the Nittany Lions’ class of 2018 over the summer, has been on the minds of a number of recruits who are on the program’s radar as well as a couple of current Penn State players.

Five-star defensive end Micah Parsons, who originally committed to Penn State but has since reopened his commitment and will decide on his school in late December, had his take on the situation.

Same struggle same state my brother just took a different way 🙏🏽🤞🏽 Ima pray for you bro #Freeyou — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) December 2, 2017

All them fans that's bashing Isheem is ruthless!! You don't know his story ! But y'all were on sheem wave when he was committed #sickening 🤐 — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) December 2, 2017

Defending a real friend will always be a good look! Don't comment if you don't understand loyalty https://t.co/21DyGHHpZQ — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) December 2, 2017

Penn State freshman defensive tackle Fred Hansard quote tweeted Parsons.

Praying for lil bruh 🙏🏾 https://t.co/wsa6YfhNds — Fred Hansard (@Fred_Hansard53) December 2, 2017

Three-star wide receiver Shaquon Anderson-Butts, who gave his verbal to the Nittany Lions back in July, also had a view things to say about the fellow in-state commit.

That 💩 got me hurt — quon (@anderson_quon) December 2, 2017

God got you bro 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Pq2MudAtDD — quon (@anderson_quon) December 2, 2017

Free bro 🙏🏾 — quon (@anderson_quon) December 2, 2017

Butts also retweeted another class of 2018 Harrisburg running back.

Kids make mistakes,some worse then others…

WE ALL DID!

Easy to say "he's dumb" about a child being raised in a city where it's a 50/50 if u make it to 17…

Until u lived n these circumstances u wouldn't understand at ALL.

I'm a support my youngin no matter what,bigger then 🏈 — PLVNNB (@PLVNNB) December 2, 2017

Class of 2019 cornerback Nyquee Hawkins, projected by 247sports to land with the Nittany Lions, is with Parsons and Butts.

Ima pray for you bro💯we all make mistakes and we ain’t perfect #FreeSheem — Quee_ 🆎 (@NyqueeH) December 2, 2017

Four-star Penn State linebacker commit Jesse Luketa, who also retweeted Parsons’ tweet, sent out this right around the time the news of the charges came out.

It really be your own circle to fold.. my heart aches 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jesse Luketa (@OttawasVeryOwn) December 2, 2017

Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller also chimed in on the incident.