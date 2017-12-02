You are at:»»»Overheard On Twitter: Recruits And Players React To Isheem Young Arrest

Penn State four-star safety Isheem Young was taken into custody on Fridaycharged and arraigned on counts of robbery, conspiracy, firearms violations, among other offenses.

Young, an Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia) star who committed to the Nittany Lions’ class of 2018 over the summer, has been on the minds of a number of recruits who are on the program’s radar as well as a couple of current Penn State players.

Five-star defensive end Micah Parsons, who originally committed to Penn State but has since reopened his commitment and will decide on his school in late December, had his take on the situation.

Penn State freshman defensive tackle Fred Hansard quote tweeted Parsons.

Three-star wide receiver Shaquon Anderson-Butts, who gave his verbal to the Nittany Lions back in July, also had a view things to say about the fellow in-state commit.

Butts also retweeted another class of 2018 Harrisburg running back.

Class of 2019 cornerback Nyquee Hawkins, projected by 247sports to land with the Nittany Lions, is with Parsons and Butts.

Four-star Penn State linebacker commit Jesse Luketa, who also retweeted Parsons’ tweet, sent out this right around the time the news of the charges came out.

Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller also chimed in on the incident.

