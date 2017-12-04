Penn State Alumna Named Pennsylvania Miss Congeniality

Penn State alumna Bertha Castaneda-Guzman was named Miss Congeniality in this year’s Miss Pennsylvania USA pageant, which was held in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

She was a first-time pageant contestant, and chronicled her experience in weekly blog posts, which you can read online at Bertha’s Road 2 Miss.

“I am so honored and privilege to have received this award as a first timer!” Castaneda-Guzman wrote on Instagram after the pageant. “Thank you for all the ladies who voted for me! This weekend was truly an amazing, unforgettable and empowering experience! I met so many extraordinary women that I can wait to see what bright futures they will have!”

She graduated in 2017 with degrees in information technology and agribusiness management, and now works as a consulting analyst at Accenture in Philadelphia.

Castaneda-Guzman isn’t the only Penn Stater to win a state-wide pageant award, as Miss Pennsylvania 2017 Katie Schreckengast is also a Penn Stater. However, the two competed in two separate pageants for the distinctions. Schreckengast’s title is part of the Miss America organization, while Castaneda-Guzman’s is part of Miss USA.

Congratulations, Bertha!