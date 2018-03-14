Alpha Chi Omega Chapter Charter Revoked By National Sorority

Update 1:10 p.m.: Penn State now says in a release Alpha Chi Omega has revoked the Penn State chapter’s recognition for “no less than three years” due to hazing that occurred during the fall 2016 semester. The university has also revoked the chapter’s recognition and the students involved in the violation will proceed through Penn State’s student conduct process. You can read more on statements from the university and the national Alpha Chi Omega organization here.

Original story: Penn State’s Alpha Chi Omega sorority had its charter revoked by the national sorority organization, university spokesperson Lisa Powers confirmed.

“It’s our understanding at this point that Alpha Chi Omega’s national organization has revoked their charter for four years,” Powers said.

Shortly after rumors circled about the suspension late Tuesday, the chapter took down its website and social media pages. Alpha Chi Omega counted 162 active members as of the fall 2017 semester.

This makes Alpha Chi Omega the only sorority to be suspended since Beta Theta Pi pledge Tim Piazza’s hazing death in February 2017. Twelve fraternities under the Interfraternity Council umbrella are currently suspended.

The reason for the charter revocation is not clear at this time, as the Alpha Chi Omega national organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The situation also carries even further implications for Penn State’s Panhellenic Council.

Panhel President Genevieve Fishman is also a member of AChiO, so presumably she will no longer be eligible to hold the office. Fishman also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Panhel’s standing rules say that in the event of a president’s “resignation or permanent disqualification,” the executive vice president will become president. The organization will then take nominations for a new executive vice president at its next two meetings, and a new executive vice president will be elected by a majority vote at the second meeting.

We’ll continue to update this post as more information becomes available.