Lady Lions Lose To Radford 63-62 In First Round Of WNIT

Penn State women’s basketball (16-16) couldn’t hold on despite coming back from a sloppy first half against Radford (24-8) in the first round of the WNIT. Home court advantage didn’t do them any good as the Lady Lions found themselves outplayed by the end of the game.

How It Happened

Penn State took control early with buckets coming easily for them both inside and outside. Radford was sloppy with the ball, making multiple mistakes and giving the Lady Lions plenty of chances off turnovers. But the Highlanders were able to keep up, sneaking in through a porous Penn State defense. When it wasn’t turning the ball over, Radford was scoring. That early control Penn State had was soon relinquished as Radford tied the game up at 13 with 2:00 to go. Radford continued the pressure as they took a 17-15 lead as the first quarter concluded.

The second quarter saw things continue to go Radford’s way, at least for the first few minutes. Poor Penn State defense and a two minute scoring drought saw the Highlanders take an eight point lead. While it didn’t seem like a big lead on paper, on the floor it looked worse as the team looked lazy and unenthused.

Some late free throws from Siyeh Frazier and a three pointer from Carter helped bring things closer to make it a two point lead with 6.6 seconds remaining, but a foul by Sam Breen sent Radford to the line to gave the Highlanders an extra point to make it a 31-28 lead for them going into halftime.

Things began to shift in Penn State’s favor in the third quarter. A huge Kamaria McDaniel three at the 7:55 mark gave Penn State the lead for the first time since the first quarter, and some much need energy. An and-1 from Alisia Smith made it a 38-34 game with the Lady Lions back in control. But Radford was still right behind them, keeping a slight lead in rebounds and shooting percentage.

Penn State’s saving grace thus far had been its continued capitalization on Radford’s turnovers, but they had trouble keeping the lead they had fought so hard to get back. Radford would take the lead back with a pair of free throws with two minutes to go and the Highlanders would keep a slim 47-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Radford would go up by four early in the fourth after a Frazier layup opened the scoring. Penn State began to get back into the groove they had found in the third quarter, Smith free throws and back to back Page jumpers gave Penn State a 54-52 lead. As the clock ran down, Radford came in quick with a layup and a three pointer, giving them a 57-54 lead with 2:19 to go.

A big Amari Carter jumper made it 57-56 and helped set up Teniya Page for a pair of free throws. She missed the first one, but the second made it in off a friendly bounce and things were all tied up. A big hustle play from Page after a missed Fraizer layup gave the Lady Lions a chance to hold on to the ball for a last second shot, but Page would miss the three and the game would head into overtime still tied 57-57.

Things were neck and neck for most of overtime, and it took until 2:22 into the five minute period for Radford to score. The layup was soon equaled with a pair of Page free throws, but another easy lay-in for Radford gave the visitors a 61-59 lead. Another Penn State foul sent the Highlanders to the line for two more, but they’d only make one to make it a 62-59 game. Page would be fouled on a three point attempt, sinking all three to tie things up.

With 17.7 seconds remaining, Redford hit another free throw to bring the game to 63-62. Penn State would have the ball for a late chance, but Page had the defense draped all over her as Radford kept a hold of their 63-62 lead to win it.

Player Of The Game

Amari Carter | Junior | Guard

Carter was the leading scorer on the night for both teams with 16 along with three rebounds and three assists.

What’s Next

With their season over, the Lady Lions have next season to start training for.