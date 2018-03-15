Your Movin’ On 2018 Prep Playlist

Movin’ On released the lineup for its 2018 edition Wednesday in the HUB. Headlined by Logic and featuring Daya, Judah & The Lion, and SPA-sponsored act Mick Jenkins, the annual festival on the IM fields the last day of classes is sure to be a highlight of the spring semester.

You might be a big fan of the acts or have never even heard of them, but either way, you’ll need to get prepped. Whether you’re just looking to pumped or need to get familiar with a few of these acts, listen up.

Logic has blown up since you might’ve last seen him two years ago in the HUB, dropping the two Bobby Tarantinos as well as Everybody. Pittsburgh native Daya recently released “New” since her success with her Sit Still, Look Pretty album and appearing on The Chainsmokers’ “Don’t Let Me Down.” Judah & The Lion and Mick Jenkins might not be the big names the other two acts are, but both have a decent selection of alternative/folk and hip-hop, respectively.

You can check out the playlist below: