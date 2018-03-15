PS4RS Endorses De Levie, Short, Tribeck For Board Of Trustees

Penn Staters for Responsible Stewardship announced its endorsements Thursday morning for this year’s Board of Trustees alumni election. The organization will back incumbent Rob Tribeck and newcomers Alvin de Levie and Brandon Short.

Anthony Lubrano and Ryan McCombie, the other would-be incumbents in this election, announced when the nomination phase closed they would not seek re-election.

PS4RS is an advocacy organization formed in the aftermath of the Sandusky scandal aimed at reforming the Board of Trustees. Since its inception, it’s been a kingmaker in alumni trustee elections.

The PS4RS candidates will take on Laurie Stanell, a 1980 graduate whose platform rests on prioritizing student needs, implementing the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s recommendations for the Board, and continuing to fight for Penn State’s reputation.

Those who have already requested and received a ballot for the nomination phase will automatically receive an election ballot. Those who did not participate in the nomination phase can request a ballot online. Ballots will be sent to Penn State alumni via email beginning on April 10.

Voting will close at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 3. Results of the election will be announced at the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, May 4 at the Penn Stater.