Blackbear Electrifies Alumni Hall During SPA Concert

Hip-hop/R&B artist Blackbear performed in the HUB’s Alumni Hall Thursday night, courtesy of SPA. Blackbear performed a variety of songs for Penn State students that came from his albums Help, Digital Druglord, and included “Gucci Linen” and “Bright Pink Tims” from his newest album, Cybersex.

Fans could easily sing along to some of his most popular songs, which included “I Miss The Old U,” “Brokenhearted,” “Juicy Sweatsuits,” “Girls Like U,” “Chateau,” “Make Daddy Proud,” “IDFC,” and hit single “Do Re Mi.”

These earworm songs are the reason Blackbear has started to gain more fans and traction in the everyday music world. The rapper is becoming more and more popular, especially after working with artists like 2 Chainz and Rick Ross.

During his performance, it was clear that fans were loving every second of the show, and even convinced the artist to put on an encore, when he performed his own take on the Smash Mouth hit “All Star.”

SPA will follow up Blackbear’s performance this week by shifting gears to comedy for a show Friday night featuring Ron Funches, Brent Morin, and Thomas Dale.