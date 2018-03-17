Penn State Wrestling’s Lee, Rasheed, & Nevills All Place At NCAA Championships

Penn State wrestling began the Saturday morning session of the NCAA Championships leading Ohio State by 11 points. The Buckeyes retook the lead after a strong start to the consolation semifinals and head to the final round leading the Nittany Lions by just six points.

Nick Lee lost his first match of the morning, missing an opportunity to wrestle for third place. Lee and Missouri’s Jaydin Eierman were tied 3-3 in the second period before the Tigers’ 141-pounder pulled away to a 12-4 win.

When Lee wrestled later in the session, he met NC State’s Kevin Jack. Lee led Jack 4-1 entering the third period but a wild period sent the match to sudden victory with the score tied 7-7. Lee emerged with a takedown to win the match and clinch a fifth-place finish as a true freshman.

At 197 lbs., Shakur Rasheed rolled to an easy 11-3 win over Missouri’s Willie Miklus to place seventh. He took down Miklus twice and scored four near-fall points in the first period to open up an 8-1 lead, which he held onto for the remainder of the bout.

In the final bout of the session, Nick Nevills, wearing a shoulder brace and wrestling gingerly, held on for a 7-5 win over Maryland’s Youssef Hemida. Hemida took a 5-4 lead late in the period with a takedown, but Nevills managed to escape to tie it. Nevills’ riding time point would’ve been enough to win the match, but he took down Hemida one more time to ice the win and lock up seventh-place finish.

Wrestling resumes at 8 p.m. The finals will begin at 125 lbs., meaning Penn State will begin its Murderers’ Row lineup of finalists about halfway through, at 149 lbs.