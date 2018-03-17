Saquon Barkley, Anna Congdon Announce Pregnancy

Penn State football star Saquon Barkley and girlfriend Anna Congdon are expecting a child, Congdon announced Saturday on Instagram.

Congdon said in the post the baby is due in a month. April should be momentous for Barkley, as he’s also expected to be a top pick at the NFL Draft on April 26-28.

Next month my whole life changes!!! Blessings on blessings ❤️🙌🏾 — Saquon Barkley (@saquonb21) March 14, 2018

Barkley commented on the Instagram announcement with 11 red hearts.

The two have been together for more than a year, according to a previous Instagram post.

The Penn State Directory says Congdon is a nursing student at the university’s World Campus.

Congratulations, Saquon and Anna!