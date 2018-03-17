Saquon Barkley, Anna Congdon Announce Pregnancy
Penn State football star Saquon Barkley and girlfriend Anna Congdon are expecting a child, Congdon announced Saturday on Instagram.
Congdon said in the post the baby is due in a month. April should be momentous for Barkley, as he’s also expected to be a top pick at the NFL Draft on April 26-28.
Next month my whole life changes!!! Blessings on blessings ❤️🙌🏾
— Saquon Barkley (@saquonb21) March 14, 2018
Barkley commented on the Instagram announcement with 11 red hearts.
The two have been together for more than a year, according to a previous Instagram post.
one year with my king! who would've known that acting a little crazy on this day would lead to the start of what we have!! you have taught me so much in such a short period of time. thank you for your wisdom, patience & understanding–you are truly one of a kind. your love is never taken for granted. 💋
The Penn State Directory says Congdon is a nursing student at the university’s World Campus.
Congratulations, Saquon and Anna!
