Home » News

Saquon Barkley, Anna Congdon Announce Pregnancy

By Elissa Hill

Penn State football star Saquon Barkley and girlfriend Anna Congdon are expecting a child, Congdon announced Saturday on Instagram.

one month until @saquon and i get to meet our little angel 👼🏽💛🌿

A post shared by ANNA CONGDON (@annacongdon) on

Congdon said in the post the baby is due in a month. April should be momentous for Barkley, as he’s also expected to be a top pick at the NFL Draft on April 26-28.

Barkley commented on the Instagram announcement with 11 red hearts.

The two have been together for more than a year, according to a previous Instagram post.

The Penn State Directory says Congdon is a nursing student at the university’s World Campus.

Congratulations, Saquon and Anna!

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

Facebook Comments BBUI

Other stories

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend