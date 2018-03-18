Penn State Hockey To Take On Denver In NCAA Tournament

Penn State men’s hockey is back in the NCAA Tournament.

Guy Gadowsky’s Nittany Lions will take on Denver in their second consecutive national tournament appearance as the No. 3 seed in the midwest region. The team will play at least one playoff game at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA.

While the team struggled through an up-and-down season that saw an eight-game winless skid follow an 11-game unbeaten streak, a strong showing in the final regular season series and the Big Ten tournament clinched Penn State a spot in the big dance. The team rattled off two consecutive sweeps of Big Ten rival Minnesota to lock up its spot in the tournament.

Penn State will take on reigning national champions Denver in a rematch of last season’s NCAA Tournament regional final. The Pioneers took down the Nittany Lions 6-3, advancing to the Frozen Four and ending the most magical season of Penn State hockey’s short history.

The Nittany Lions will be out for revenge, which may be more likely to happen due to a key subtraction on Denver’s blue line. Will Butcher played out his final year of NCAA eligibility before signing on with the New Jersey Devils, where he has thrived as the team sits in a playoff position. He won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in all of college hockey and was the team’s captain.

The game will be played on Saturday, March 24.