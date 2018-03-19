Overheard On Twitter: Bo Nickal Recruited To Play Linebacker At Penn State

James Franklin is always looking for ways to beat Ohio State, infuse positive energy within his program, and build a stronger winning culture at Penn State.

Shortly after Penn State wrestling hoisted its third straight team trophy in Cleveland Saturday night, Franklin, his staff, and his players were tweeting to one of the team’s heroes and recruiting him to bring his championship pedigree across campus to the gridiron.

As Franklin works to build a dynasty reminiscent of the one Cael Sanderson has constructed in less than a decade, Franklin and Co. were impressed with Nickal’s gutsy performance in the NCAA Finals and desirous of his strength, big-play potential, and amped-up mentality.

It all started with freshman linebackers Micah Parsons and Jesse Luketa voicing their amazement with Nickal’s emotionally taxing performance.

No nickal is so different never seen anything like him!! Honestly ! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) March 18, 2018

Yoo anyone who seen Bo's interview knows for now on he's an OG!! And 1000000000000% right! #weare and not just matches but we are going to win big time football games next year!! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) March 18, 2018

Linebacker maybe?? — Brent Pry (@CoachPry_LBU) March 18, 2018

Nickal, like any native Texan, struggled to resist football’s enamor.

I’m in! Played a little linebacker in high school haha — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) March 18, 2018

Franklin, never one to sit quietly through a good Twitter exchange or ditch the #OneTeam mentality, welcomed Nickal with open arms.

I heard that @NoBickal, we are so proud you you and the program man#LBU — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) March 18, 2018

Don’t let Nickal’s wiry, 184-pound frame deceive you. He is one strong dude and as a takedown artist, his skills would translate well from the mat to the gridiron and certainly help improve the Nittany Lions’ athleticism and hair game at the position.

However, don’t expect to see Nickal strapping the shoulder pads back on anytime soon.

Unlike last year, when Penn State was in dire need of fresh legs at linebacker, the team has compiled a talented next generation of Linebacker U. One of those players who got caught in the revolving door of linebackers was Jan Johnson, who was recruited to Penn State to play football but helped the wrestling team out during his freshman year by filling in at the heavyweight weight class, which was about as injury-ravaged as the 2016 linebacker corps.

I also don’t think there’s much of a doubt that Nickal loves wrestling, but if you need any further indication, remember that he grew up in the high school football capital of the world and chose to specialize in wrestling anyway.