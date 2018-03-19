Penn State Men’s Soccer’s Cameron Steele Signs With Hometown Pro Team

Penn State men’s soccer midfielder Cameron Steele is moving on to the professional ranks after graduating in December following two years with the program.

The Clayton, NC, native earned a contract with North Carolina FC, a second-division club in the United Soccer League. Steele grew up in the NCFC (formerly Carolina Railhawks) youth system, most recently representing the club’s U-23 side during the summer months in his collegiate career.

“It means so much to me to be part of my hometown club,” Steele said. “I grew up in this area and I love the coaches here. They’ve been so good to me and given me this opportunity. I’m very excited to see what we can do this year and hopefully we can win the league.”

Transferring from North Carolina State following his sophomore season, Steele was a regular fixture in the Nittany Lions lineup in his final year. He started 12 matches in 2017 after appearing in just 10 games, mostly off the bench, during his junior season.

Steele spent the preseason on trial with NCFC after earning a spot through the team’s combine.

“Cameron has been around us for quite a few years as a youth player and with our U-23 team – where he’s done very well with them,” NCFC head coach Colin Clarke said. “We’ve helped develop him as a young player and we’re looking forward to seeing him develop as a professional. He’s another player with a great attitude, work ethic, and bright future.”

The team, which just moved over to the USL after seven years in the North American Soccer League and hopes for inclusion in upcoming rounds of Major League Soccer expansion, kicked off its season with a loss over the weekend to the Tampa Bay Rowdies. NCFC will be back in action, possibly with Steele in the 18-man game-day roster, Saturday at 3 p.m. in Louisville.