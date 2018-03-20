Saquon Barkley Signs Endorsement Deal With Panini

Panini announced that it signed Penn State alumnus Saquon Barkley to an endorsement deal on Monday afternoon.

Panini is the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectible company and currently has active endorsement deals with plenty of NFL stars, including players like Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. Any and all Saquon Barkley trading cards and autographed memorabilia will be available for purchase via Panini.

“Saquon Barkley is a franchise-type talent that promises to be one of the first players selected in the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft,” Panini CEO Mark Warsop said in a release. “We’re thrilled to partner with him in such a meaningful way as he begins his NFL career. Barkley will absolutely be a key driver for our NFL business in 2018.”

Panini sold the very first officially-licensed Saquon Barkley trading cards commemorating the Coplay, PA, native’s impressive performance at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. The cards sold out “within hours of releasing” on Panini’s instant trading card platform, which quickly led to the endorsement deal. Barkley also signed an endorsement deal with Nike earlier this offseason.

The month of April should be a busy time for Barkley and his family. No. 26 will welcome his first child into the world and likely be selected somewhere at the top of the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26. The draft will be held in Arlington, TX and will be broadcast on ESPN and the NFL Network.