Sixth Annual CATA Photo Contest Now Open

CATA has officially opened its sixth annual “In Transit” photo contest, the State College transit service’s community competition to produce the best CATA-themed photo. Submissions are due by April 27.

Photos eligible for the contest must incorporate at least one of the three CATA transportation services (CATA Bus, CATA Ride, and CATA Commute), highlighting the “benefits provided by CATA’s services and the movement of riders within the community.”

CATA employees will review submissions and choose three finalists for the public to vote on the CATA Facebook page. The winning photo will be featured in the Fall 2018 Ride Guide. The winner will also receive a $200 Amazon gift card and a prize package worth $200. Second and third place finishers will receive Amazon gift cards worth $150 and $100, respectively, as well as prize packages.

Check out the contest here for more information and review the rules and photo requirements on the CATA website.