RAWR Festival To Spotlight Comedians From New York City, Pittsburgh

Full Ammo Improv
By Jack Hargraves-Dix
4/6/18 1:05 pm

Penn State’s Full Ammo student improv troupe will host its annual RAWR comedy festival this weekend in 105 Forum, featuring comedians from Penn State and the State College community as well as guests from New York City, Pittsburgh, and other universities around the northeast.

This year’s festival will also include professional improv group Upright Citizens Brigade, which emerged in Chicago in 1990 and now has four stage locations in New York and Los Angeles. The group once included comedian Adam McKay, who attended Penn State but never graduated.

Full Ammo Improv was formed in 2004 and is comprised of students from a variety of majors who have a passion for comedy and performance. In recent years, the group has transitioned to long-form improv, creating elaborate scenes on the spot.

Expect the unexpected at this weekend’s festival. You can see the full list of performances below, all held in 105 Forum.

Friday, April 6

  • 6:30-7 p.m.: Festival Doors Open
  • 7-7:20 p.m.: Happy Valley Improv (State College)
  • 7:20-7:40 p.m.: DERBY (Penn State, Women’s Comedy Club)
  • 7:40-8 p.m.: Full Ammo (Penn State)
  • 8-8:30 p.m.: NBC’s Whitney (NYC)
  • 8:30-9:15 p.m.: My Privacy (NYC)
  • 9:15-10:15 p.m.: JAM!!!

Saturday, April 7

  • 1-2 p.m.: Festival Doors Open
  • 2-2:20 p.m.: Georgetown Improv Association (Georgetown)
  • 2:20-2:40 p.m.: BRAD Improv (Bard College)
  • 2:40-3 p.m.: The Bureau (University of Maryland)
  • 3-3:20 p.m.: Fish Bowl (Ohio State)
  • 3:20-3:40 p.m.: Swomo (Emerson College)
  • 3:40-4 p.m.: Ruckus (Pitt)
  • 4-4:20 p.m.: No Parking Players (Carnegie Mellon)
  • 4:20-4:40 p.m.: Full Ammo (Penn State)
  • 4:40- 5 p.m.: Full Ammo Alumni
  • 5-6 p.m.: Intermission
  • 6-6:30 p.m.: Johnny Cash Money (NYC)
  • 6:30-7 p.m.: Baphomet (NYC)
  • 7-7:30 p.m.: Cake Kids (NYC)
  • 7:30-8 p.m.: Breakfast Boys (NYC)
  • 8-8:30 p.m.: Montauk (NYC)
  • 8:30-9:30 p.m.: Ice Cold Bev (NYC)
  • 9:30-10:30 p.m.: Mermaids (NYC)
  • 10:30-11 p.m.: JAM!!!

Jack Hargraves-Dix

Jack is a senior English major and Film Studies minor and a staff writer for Onward State. He is from Lawrenceville, NJ located just outside Princeton in the very real Central Jersey area. He loves classic rock and watching movies. He hopes to be a screenwriter one day but in the mean time he loves writing about Penn State. Email him at [email protected]

Penn State Great Debate To Feature Sean Spicer, Howard Dean

Barkley Headed To Texas For NFL Draft

He’s the first Nittany Lion to attend the draft since Donovan Smith made the trip in 2015.

