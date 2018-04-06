RAWR Festival To Spotlight Comedians From New York City, Pittsburgh

Penn State’s Full Ammo student improv troupe will host its annual RAWR comedy festival this weekend in 105 Forum, featuring comedians from Penn State and the State College community as well as guests from New York City, Pittsburgh, and other universities around the northeast.

This year’s festival will also include professional improv group Upright Citizens Brigade, which emerged in Chicago in 1990 and now has four stage locations in New York and Los Angeles. The group once included comedian Adam McKay, who attended Penn State but never graduated.

Full Ammo Improv was formed in 2004 and is comprised of students from a variety of majors who have a passion for comedy and performance. In recent years, the group has transitioned to long-form improv, creating elaborate scenes on the spot.

Expect the unexpected at this weekend’s festival. You can see the full list of performances below, all held in 105 Forum.

Friday, April 6

6:30-7 p.m.: Festival Doors Open

7-7:20 p.m.: Happy Valley Improv (State College)

7:20-7:40 p.m.: DERBY (Penn State, Women’s Comedy Club)

7:40-8 p.m.: Full Ammo (Penn State)

8-8:30 p.m.: NBC’s Whitney (NYC)

8:30-9:15 p.m.: My Privacy (NYC)

9:15-10:15 p.m.: JAM!!!

Saturday, April 7