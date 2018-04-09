Ticket Information Released For Final X Wrestling World Championship Qualifiers At Rec Hall

Tickets for the June 16 Rec Hall session of Final X — USA Wrestling’s world championship qualifiers — go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. for Penn State wrestling season ticket holders, current Nittany Lion Club members, individuals on the Penn State wrestling season ticket waiting list, and members of the Penn State Wrestling Booster Club.

These tickets are available online with prices ranging from $32 for obstructed view seating to $90 for VIP seating. There is a limit of eight tickets per account during the presale. For groups of 10 or more, there will be a rate of $38 per ticket, which will be available by calling 1-800-NITTANY during weekday business hours.

Following this presale, any remaining tickets will be available to the general public starting April 16 at 10 a.m. These tickets can be purchased at the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office or by calling 1-800-NITTANY.

Final X will make three stops in its inaugural year. Rec Hall is the second stop and it will feature six weight classes — men’s freestlye at 65 kg, 79 kg, and 86 kg, as well as women’s freestyle at 62 kg, 72 kg, and 76 kg. The top two wrestlers in each weight class who qualify at the U.S. Open and World Team Trials will compete in a best-of-three series at the event. Winners will secure a spot on the U.S. senior world team that will compete at the 2018 World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary this October.

Of the six weight classes coming to Happy Valley, Penn State fans might get the chance to see a number of Nittany Lion stars with the top-ranked wrestler at 65 kg — Zain Retherford — as well as the two Team USA World Cup representatives at 86 kg — David Taylor and Bo Nickal.