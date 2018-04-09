PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Ticket Information Released For Final X Wrestling World Championship Qualifiers At Rec Hall

Ethan Kasales
By Jack Hargraves-Dix
4/9/18 12:05 am

Tickets for the June 16 Rec Hall session of Final X — USA Wrestling’s world championship qualifiers — go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. for Penn State wrestling season ticket holders, current Nittany Lion Club members, individuals on the Penn State wrestling season ticket waiting list, and members of the Penn State Wrestling Booster Club.

These tickets are available online with prices ranging from $32 for obstructed view seating to $90 for VIP seating. There is a limit of eight tickets per account during the presale. For groups of 10 or more, there will be a rate of $38 per ticket, which will be available by calling 1-800-NITTANY during weekday business hours.

Following this presale, any remaining tickets will be available to the general public starting April 16 at 10 a.m. These tickets can be purchased at the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office or by calling 1-800-NITTANY.

Final X will make three stops in its inaugural year. Rec Hall is the second stop and it will feature six weight classes — men’s freestlye at 65 kg, 79 kg, and 86 kg, as well as women’s freestyle at 62 kg, 72 kg, and 76 kg. The top two wrestlers in each weight class who qualify at the U.S. Open and World Team Trials will compete in a best-of-three series at the event. Winners will secure a spot on the U.S. senior world team that will compete at the 2018 World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary this October.

Of the six weight classes coming to Happy Valley, Penn State fans might get the chance to see a number of Nittany Lion stars with the top-ranked wrestler at 65 kg — Zain Retherford — as well as the two Team USA World Cup representatives at 86 kg — David Taylor and Bo Nickal.

About the Author

Jack Hargraves-Dix

Jack is a senior English major and Film Studies minor and a staff writer for Onward State. He is from Lawrenceville, NJ located just outside Princeton in the very real Central Jersey area. He loves classic rock and watching movies. He hopes to be a screenwriter one day but in the mean time he loves writing about Penn State. Email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Jack

RAWR Festival To Spotlight Comedians From New York City, Pittsburgh

This year’s festival will also include professional improv group Upright Citizens Brigade, which emerged in Chicago in 1990 and now has four stage locations in New York and Los Angeles.

Arboretum To Extend Pollinator’s Garden Thanks To Major Gifts

Sixth Annual CATA Photo Contest Now Open

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Wrestling Alum David Taylor Powers USA To Freestyle World Cup Title

Taylor was 4-0 in the two-day dual meet tournament with four technical fall wins.

Penn State Hockey Must Replace Sturtz, Hamilton By Committee

Penn State Baseball Loses Three Straight Against Minnesota

No. 15 Men’s Lacrosse Beat By No. 2 Maryland In A Tight One, 13-12

Penn State Softball Swept By No. 17 Michigan

Student Life

Student Organizations Address Administration In Support Of Graduate Student Unionization

“We, as undergraduate students, see the hard work and effort our graduate employees put into making this university a world-class institution every day. They teach our classes, work with us, engage in research, produce scholarship, and make our campus community vibrant.”

For Applied Communications Students, Project With Converse Is First Step Into Real-World Graphic Design

CGE Hosts March To Polls On First Day Of Graduate Student Union Elections

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

For Applied Communications Students, Project With Converse Is First Step Into Real-World Graphic Design

“You can’t pay for an experience like that. You can get an education, but when the education comes to you, that’s where you find the most value.” 

The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: The Championship

It’s now up to you who wins the figurative crown and bragging rights that come alone with being named State College’s best drunk food.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Celebrating April 9 With Our Favorite 409s

On this momentous April 9, I am celebrating as Julie Andrews would — with a few of my favorite things.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend