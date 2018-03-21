University Police Chief Weighs In On What To Do In Actual Emergency

Screenshots of GroupMe messages falsely claiming there was a bomb threat on campus circulated rapidly the week before spring break, causing a level of panic among students.

In the event of an actual emergency, like a credible bomb threat or active shooter situation, Penn State Police are more than prepared to address the situation and encourage students to stay off social media.

The department provides guides to emergent situations on its website. In the event of a bomb threat or other dangerous situation, a witness should remain calm and notify police immediately by calling 911. Campus police stress that you should not assume someone else has already called and to be prepared to provide as many details as possible.

As soon as police are made aware of a credible threat, information would be sent out using the PSUAlert system.

“Initial alert messages would quickly be followed by critical information, regular updates, and answers to questions from the community on Penn State’s official social media channels, website, and other public platforms,” Police Chief Keith Morris said.

Education for students and faculty is available for guidance on how to handle and active shooter situation. The StaySAFE: Surviving an Active Shooter Program is available online and details what to do in the event of an active shooter. The programs thoroughly explains how to identify violent situations, what options you have and what to expect from a police and university response. The module reiterates that what you should do really depends on the situation. It is meant to prepare you, not tell you exactly what to do.

In addition to education, it is vital to the success of the emergency management plans that students refrain from spreading rumors in an emergent situation.

“Sharing only information that you know is factual or from a reliable source prevents false or unconfirmed reports from spreading, which can create not only challenges for first responders during critical incidents, but also unnecessary alarm,” Morris said. University police will not withhold credible information in order to prevent chaos, as some rumors suggested during last month’s incident.

Penn State is also working to expand its emergency management office after recommendations from the University Park Undergraduate Association that led to the office doubling its size.

If you suspect a threat on campus, it is critical to report it. To report any emergency, call 911 or 814-863-1111 for on-campus emergencies (University Park only). See something, say something.