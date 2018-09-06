Penn State Grad’s ‘Glausangeles’ Will Bring Yeezys To Allen Street Pop-Up

Penn State alumnus Jeff Glauser will bring his pop-up store “Glausangeles” to State College from Wednesday, September 12 to Sunday, September 16. The pop-up specializes in limited release items like sneakers, clothing, and accessories.

Located inside the former Old State store on the corner of Beaver Avenue and Allen Street, Glausangeles will feature 300 pairs of sneakers from brands like Yeezy, Jordan, Nike, and Adidas. Customers can also expect to see clothing from Supreme, Palace, Nike, Kith, and Adidas. Many of the items to be featured are from one-time collection releases.

This isn’t the first time Glausangeles has popped up in Happy Valley. Glauser brought his company to State College in July in collaboration with Champs Downtown. After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback, he decided to bring it back.

In addition to the sale, Glausangeles will raffle off two tickets to the Penn State vs. Iowa game on Saturday, October 27, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting THON. Glauser danced in THON 2013 before graduating from Smeal’s integrated Master of Accounting program the following year.

“As a PSU grad, it is an honor to come back and showcase what I love to the next generation of Nittany Lions,” Glauser said. “Even if you aren’t into streetwear, stop by as there might be something that catches your eye, and if nothing does, it’s always cool to put a picture of you holding a $1,500 sneaker on your IG story.”

