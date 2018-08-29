PSU news by
OS Cribs: The Rise Edition

Callaway Turner | Onward State
By Callaway Turner
8/29/18 4:06 am

The Rise gives a new meaning to luxury apartments after opening just in time for the fall semester. With its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking College Ave., jacuzzi and state-of-the-art gym on the main level, and bedroom and bathroom for each resident, there may not be a nicer place to live downtown.

Four sophomores let me in to check out their new digs. Decorated like an HGTV home on a Target budget, I was certainly impressed.

When I walked into the apartment, I was surprised at just how large this entryway is. You could literally put a trampoline in here. Much to my dismay, the girls told me they had no plans to do so. Instead, the blank wall to the left of this table makes a great place to take photos.

To the right of the entryway is a brand new kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Imagine reviving yourself from the Sunday scaries with breakfast in here. And in case you’re wondering, the light up “bar” sign is from Target.

The kitchen leads into the living room with, you guessed it, another wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. Every Rise apartment has an L-shaped couch like this one, perfect for entertaining or a full-blown Netflix binge.

Each bedroom comes with a full size bed and its own bathroom. I repeat: its own bathroom.

At this point The Rise is basically a hotel and we’re all a little jealous.

In the middle of the common area sits this enormous jacuzzi. This’ll surely get some use when State College winter rolls around.

There are so many possibilities for games in this space. Why study when you can brush up on your cornhole skills?

Imagine not having to walk to the White Building or IM to get your gym session in.

Last but not least, possibly the biggest reason to be envious of those living in The Rise is the free coffee. You can get the caffeinated sludge 365 days a year without waiting in the never-ending HUB Starbucks line.

Are you living somewhere worthy of OS Cribs? Hit us up us at [email protected] for a chance to be featured.

We Want To Hear About Your Best Tailgating Traditions

Every tailgating tradition has a backstory and we want to know yours.

