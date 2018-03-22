Katie O’Donnell’s Heroics Lead Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Past Johns Hopkins 13-12

Penn State women’s lacrosse beat Johns Hopkins 13-12 in overtime Thursday under the lights at Panzer Stadium.

Senior captain Katie O’Donnell delivered Missy Doherty her 100th win as head coach of the Nittany Lions thanks to a clutch goal 27 seconds into the extra period.

How It Happened

The Blue Jays took an early 2-0 lead, but Maggie Gallagher responded with a tremendous goal off her own rebound. Maria Auth tied things up, 2-2, with 26 minutes left in the first half on a nifty free-position goal. She would finish with a team-high four goals.

Junior defender Kelly Daggett took the ball away deep in Johns Hopkins territory before dialing up a fastbreak goal — her first of the season — to extend Penn State’s run to 7-1. The Blue Jays scored their first goal in nearly 17 minutes to cut the Nittany Lion lead to 7-4, but Auth helped double them up with a fantastic goal as she was falling down.

After heading into the intermission up 8-5, Penn State had a hard time slowing down the Blue Jays midway through the second half, allowing them to go on a four-goal run. Johns Hopkins forced overtime, but O’Donnell came through when her team needed her most.

Player of the Game

Katie O’Donnell | Senior | Midfielder

The West Chester, PA, native tallied a hat trick and five ground balls in the victory. She’s now scored a goal in 33 straight games.

Hear from the hero tonight as Katie O'Donnell joins BTN postgame!! #WeAre #PSUWLAX pic.twitter.com/KqIS6OZFOe — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) March 23, 2018

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (7-4) head to Columbus this Saturday for a noon game against Ohio State.