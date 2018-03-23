UPUA President Katie Jordan Pens Letter In Support Of Anti-Hazing Law

University Park Undergraduate Association Katie Jordan released a letter today on UPUA’s Twitter account supporting new anti-hazing legislation unveiled Friday by State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman and Tim Piazza’s parents.

The statement encourages students to support Senate Bill 1090, referred to as the “Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law.”

“Not only does it create penalties associated to hazing, but it additionally expands the protection for students seeking medical support in times of need,” the statement reads. “If this bill is to pass, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be taking the necessary steps in creating a safer environment for students.”

Jordan urges students to encourage their local representatives to support the bill, as well. You can read Jordan’s full statement below:

Fellow Students,

Today Senator Jake Corman introduced Senate Bill 1090, proposing a complete rewrite of Pennsylvania Anti-Hazing Law. The bill, referred to as the “Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law,” addresses hazing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and increases the penalties prescribed for such cases. The bill also creates “aggravated hazing”, which is hazing that results in serious injury or death, as well as creating a clause for organizational hazing, which holds organizations accountable if promoting such practices. Furthermore, section 2810 of the bill proposes a clause known as “Safe Harbors,” or immunity. This clause protects underage persons from persecution for an offense of underage drinking or hazing, when seeking medical assistance. Under this safe harbors clause, a person shall not be prosecuted for an offense if acting in good faith to receive help.

As you know, the UPUA has advocated to increase student protection through immunity this year in various ways. One of the main ways we advocated for this change at the University level is through the responsible action protocol. The responsible action protocol was adapted as an 18 month trial period that also grants immunity to the victim and a caller from University conduct consequences.

With that said, as the Student Body President at The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, I stand in full support of the proposed bill. Not only does it create penalties associated to hazing, but it additionally expands the protection for students seeking medical support in times of need. If this bill is to pass, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be taking the necessary steps in creating a safer environment for students.

This bill could save lives, so I urge you all to join me in supporting it and encouraging your local representatives to do the same. Together we can expand the protection of students when they decide to make the right choice.

For the Glory,

Katie Jordan