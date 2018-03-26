PSU news by
Penn State Fencing Finishes Fourth At NCAA Championships

By Steve Connelly
3/26/18 9:36 am

Penn State wrapped up the 2018 NCAA Fencing Championships with a fourth-place finish after the event concluded in Happy Valley this weekend.

The Nittany Lions tacked on two All-Americans in the men’s competition Saturday and Sunday. Penn State already had four All-Americans, including sabre national title runner-up Zara Moss, in the women’s competition Thursday and Friday.

Penn State’s most successful event at the championships over the past couple of years has been men’s sabre, and that continued in 2018. Two-time national champion Andrew Mackiewicz couldn’t reclaim the crown from his first two seasons, but he improved on a seventh-place finish in 2017 to reach this year’s semifinals. The senior ultimately fell to Harvard’s Eli Dershwitz, the defending national champion and 2016 Olympian. The Nittany Lions other men’s All-American also came in the sabre, with Karol Metryka placing seventh.

Sebastiano Bicego finished 15th in foil and Anton Piskovatskov finished 22nd in epee to round out the championships for the Nittany Lions.

This weekend’s results were good enough to land Penn State in fourth, behind now two-time defending champion Notre Dame, as well as Columbia and Ohio State.

Penn State, the most-decorated fencing school in the co-ed era of the NCAA Fencing Championships with 13 national titles, hasn’t won since 2014, but did muster a better performance than in each of the past two years improving upon a sixth-place finish in 2016 and seventh-place finish in 2017.

Comments

