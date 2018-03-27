PSU news by
Police Investigating Harassment Incident During Blackbear Concert

By Elissa Hill
3/27/18 4:54 pm

University Police are investigating a harassment incident that occurred between 8:30 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 15 in the HUB’s Alumni Hall. Police say the incident took place in Alumni Hall.

Rapper Blackbear was performing during that time slot in Alumni Hall at the HUB, free for University Park students thanks to the Student Programming Association.

Police have not provided any other details, but are asking anyone with information on identifying the individual pictured above, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, to contact University Police.

You can contact the police by phone at (814) 863-1111 or submit tips via email to Centre County Crimestoppers. Campus police also have an anonymous tip form, which you can find online here.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State.

